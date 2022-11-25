Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit said that Amrit Kal cannot come to the counrty if women are not empowered and she asked why there were so few women in top leadership. She said this while she was attending the inaugural day of a three-day conference and expo, STREE2020, organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and NGO Shakti, as stated in a report by PTI.

She said the country should focus on ways to bring young girls who are forced to leave their studies back to education. "We are third in the country and the best in terms of inclusion and equality. The idea behind the conference which has greatly impressed me is facilitating innovation from Lab to Land," she said.

Additionally, she stressed that women's problems like menstruation, menopause and beyond do not get much attention in research. "They (women students) do very well at the entry level, both as faculty and as students. But something happens at the middle and the higher level. Why are so many women not in a position of leadership?" she wondered.

STREE2020

The conference and expo STREE2020 is being organised jointly by JNU and Shakti, an NGO that works for women empowerment. This programme is dedicated to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government initiative launched to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence from the British. This programme which will continue till Saturday, November 26 is being held at JNU Convention Centre.

Speaking at the press conference, Professor Ranjana Arya, the conference organiser, said, "The main objective of the conference is to promote women's contributions in various sectors of science and entrepreneurship through an exchange of ideas, the presentation of technical achievements and the discussion of future directions." Further, "The main focus is to encourage the dissemination of scientific innovations and the outreach of women to achieve sustainable development," Arya added.