MBBS students of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak have been directed to call off the strike "immediately," only then will their demands regarding amendments in the bond policy be negotiated, according to an official order from the institute. Students, however, plan to continue the agitation.



In an office order issued by the Director of the institute on November 24, it was stated, "If the strike is not called off immediately then following actions will be taken: vacation of hostels in 24 hours; FIR lodged against students who were involved in unlawful activities on November 4, 2022 will not be withdrawn and necessary legal action will be taken against them." Akash Mehra, a student at the institute, informed EdexLive that students will continue their strike despite the aforementioned order. The students, faculty, non-teaching staff and medical associations are continuing to protest. "The Chief Minister's Office has called the students for a meeting in Chandigarh today, November 25. A delegation from faculty will also be heading for the same," he said.



The protesting doctors had earlier decided that they would be withdrawing Outpatient Department (OPD) services after 12 pm on November 23, 2022, as a mark of protest against the state's bond policy. To recall, the doctors had given a 72-hour ultimatum to the state government to meet their demands. Following this, they shut down their OPD services on November 19 and continued their protest against the government's bond policy. The shutdown was for an hour, from 10 am to 11 am.