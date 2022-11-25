Principal of Government Naturopathy College Dr Gajanana Hegde has announced that the college will start monthly free camps in the Mysuru district. Briefing on how this is going to be organised, Hegde said, to start with, they will organise camps in Mysuru city to cater to the needs of the people, educate them on the benefits of naturopathy and reach out to the poor, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, only seven per cent of the population are using alternative medicine while the rest depend on allopathy medicine for treating ailments. "It's high time we educate the masses and appeal to them to have faith in naturopathy. People have started using the facilities and treatment at Naturopathy hospital that has inpatient facilities free of cost," he said.

Additionally, "The camps and extension activities will help popularise the ancient system that was also believed and practised by Gandhiji," he added. Further, for the system to expand its activities, the recruitment of vacancies, regularisation of services and starting postgraduation (PG) courses would help, he highlighted.

Similarly, former MLC D Madegowda, who was instrumental in getting the Naturopathy College to Mysuru during the then SM Krishna government, said patients, staff and students have a duty to popularise the system. He said they have plans to approach Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with vision documents to upgrade the college. Also, the MLC assured that CSR funds will be secured for improving lung space on the college premises.