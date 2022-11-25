On Thursday, November 24, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) directed all the institutes participating in the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling to conduct admissions in online mode. The admission letters should be generated from the intramcc portal after verification of original documents, it added, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The notification read, “Any admission which is not reported on the intramcc portal shall be treated as Null and Void." These seats will be deemed vacant and will be processed again in the stray vacancy round leading to the cancellation of seats that were allotted to candidates during the mop-up round.

Moreover, for candidates to report to allotted colleges, today, November 25 is the last day for the selected mop-up round. Meanwhile, a list of 122 colleges which have not made any entry on the intramcc portal was released by MCC.

Further, the MCC requested them to enter the details of the candidates who have reported on the portal by Thursday as it will close today and MCC will not entertain any request to reopen the portal for online reporting.

On Wednesday, November 23, MCC released a revised schedule for counselling and it notified that the stray vacancy round will begin from November 28 and will go on till November 29 for all India quota, central and deemed institutes. And for state counselling, the round begins on November 30 till December 2. It is on December 2 that the candidates have to report to allotted colleges, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.