A school bus ride turned disastrous for 10 students in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, as they fainted due to overcrowding. Now, the Madurai district Police and the Regional Transport Office have served notices to an aided school in the district seeking a response on the matter.

According to a report by IANS, the police will be filing an FIR against the management of the Yadhava Girls Higher Secondary School, Nallamani in Madurai, after the students fainted on the bus. A joint inspection of district education department officials, police and RTO was held in the school on Thursday, November 24, and found that the school had erred in the matter.

In its response, the school management has told the inspecting officials that the bus was overcrowded as the other bus was facing some mechanical problems and was unavailable, reported IANS. The district educational officer will be serving the notice to the school on the issue. However, this is not the first time this school is under the scanner for its buses. RTO officials told media persons that they had previously seized two buses of the same school as they didn't have any fitness certificates.

Reports suggest that several government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu were plying buses without proper fitness certificates or maintenance certificates. Swaminathan R, an educationist and Director of Socio-Economic Development Foundation, a think tank based out of Madurai, while speaking to IANS, said, "We are conducting a detailed study on the school buses in Tamil Nadu in the government sector as well as the private sector and will bring out a paper on the same. According to our initial observation, the schools are not maintaining their buses well and in many cases, these buses don't have fitness certificates also."