The admit cards for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 are set to be released today, November 25, by the National Law University (NLU) Delhi. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official NLU Delhi website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Here are the steps to download:

1. Visit the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

2. Find the login section on the home page, enter the required credentials and log in.

3. Click on AILET 2023 admit card link.

4. The admit card will be displayed. Save and download

Candidates must note that the hall ticket link on the website is not yet activated. After downloading the admit card, if students find any discrepancies, they must immediately be informed of to the NLU authorities. Candidates can contact the institute via email at ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in or ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in in this regard. The Help Desk can be reached at 022-61306293, 011-28034257 and 011-40787555.

Patience is advised in case the website is facing too much traffic and students find it difficult to access their hall tickets. The AILET 2023 exam will be conducted on December 11, 2022, for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes for the academic session 2023-24 at NLU Delhi only.