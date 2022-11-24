An MLA of Tripura said that the state is all set to get its first dental college by the next academic session starting June or July. The legislator, Dr Dilip Kumar Das, said that the college will be set up in the new building of IGM Hospital in Agartala, Tripura.

The head of the IGM Hospital, Rogi Kalayn Samity, Das told PTI that based on the recommendations of the expert committees, the Health Department has already created infrastructure for classrooms, operation theatres, pathology and administrative work.

Also, on Tuesday, November 22, Chief Minister Manik Saha, accompanied by Health Secretary Dr Debasish Basu, visited the new seven-story building of IGM Hospital to oversee the facilities created for building the dental college. He said that initially, the college will function from the new building of the hospital. Later it will be shifted to Khejurbagan near Raj Bhavan where five acres of land have been allocated, he added.

After the completion of the infrastructure, the Chief Minister, who is also the Health Minister, will approach the Dental Council of India (DCI) for affiliation of the college, stated a report by PTI.