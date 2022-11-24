The Global University Employability Rankings by Times Higher Education (THE) are out. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the only institute to secure a spot in the top 50 positions. The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) lists the world's top 250 universities for producing employable graduates according to recruiters, as stated in a report by PTI.

This ranking survey is produced and owned by the higher education HR consultancy Emerging and published exclusively by THE. The latest THE Rankings have five Indian institutions in the top 200 and a total of seven in the top 250.

As per the results, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is at the second spot (58), improving its ranking by three positions, followed by IIT Bombay at 72, up from 97 in 2021.

Domestic results:

While other Indian institutes have improved their rankings, IIT Delhi remained at the same spot. The other institutes are:

- IIT Bombay improved by 25 positions

- IIM Ahmedabad at 154

- IIT Kharagpur at 155

- Amity University, Noida at 225

- Bangalore University at 242

Global results

As usual, the United States (US) continues its dominance with four universities in the top five, namely, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology and Harvard University standing at the top three. In total, there are 55 US universities in the top 250, followed by France with 18 and the UK with 14. Singapore, Japan and the UK have one institution each in the top 10.

The survey is now in its 12th year and has incorporated 98,014 employers' votes across the world. Among the 44 countries which have featured in the list, India is in the 13th spot with seven institutions in the top 250.