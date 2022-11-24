The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 application form correction window closes today, November 24, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are yet to make changes must complete the process before 11.50 pm.

To edit their applications, candidates have to visit the official JNUEE website: www.jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The application correction application link is available on the home page. Candidates need to enter the application number, password and security code to make the changes.

NTA does not charge any fee for making changes in the details of the application. But if students change their category from General to Reserved or if they change the number of fields of study, then an additional fee will be charged.

However, here are some things to keep in mind while editing the applications:

1. The latest version of the web browser and a strong internet connection are needed to successfully edit the JNUEE application.

2. After submitting the application once, the application cannot be reopened for changes. Therefore, students are advised to check the changes made in the application thoroughly before submitting it.

The JNUEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from December 7-10 in two sessions of three hours each. It will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.