On November 23, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and the University of Birmingham signed a collaborative Statement of Intent. They will be launching a joint master's programme soon in Data Science, Energy Systems and Biomedical Engineering. Also, both universities will build on areas of mutual research interest.

The first postgraduate (PG) programme is proposed to start next year before developing further programmes in subsequent years. Director of IIT Madras, Professor V Kamakoti and Vice-Chancellor of University of Birmingham, Professor Adam Tickell signed a collaborative Statement of Intent, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Further, both universities agreed to establish a joint research fund to support academics and researchers as they explore potential research partnerships in the aforementioned fields. The joint programmes will be delivered at both institutes' campuses.

What about degree certificates?

Mutual recognition of academic credits issued by each university will lead to a single degree certificate. To recall, the agreement was signed following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2022, wherein, both institutions declared their intention to further develop their partnership.