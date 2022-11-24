Today, November 24, is the last date to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022. To apply, candidates can visit the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in.

The fee payment window, however, will remain open till November 25. Notices and other information related to the exam, like syllabus, eligibility criteria, languages available and so on, are also available on the official website.

"The Ministry of Education, Government of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Delhi. Candidates are advised to refer only authentic Text Books and syllabus suggested by NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) for preparation in area of education," the official CTET website mentions.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023. As per CBSE, the detailed schedule will be available on the admit cards after they are released. The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The application fee for CTET December 2022 exam is Rs 1,000 for General and OBC candidates who appear for one paper (either paper 1 or 2), while for those who take both papers, the fee is Rs 1,200. The SC, ST and PwD candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.