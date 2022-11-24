The Kerala government on Thursday, November 24, announced dates for the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two examinations for the academic session 2022-23. The SSLC examination will start on March 9, 2023, and will end on March 29. The model examinations will start on February 27 and end on March 3, according to the schedule released by the Kerala Public Education Department.

The government has decided to start the evaluation on April 3, 2023, and the result will be declared by May 10, Kerala Public Education Department said in an official statement on Thursday, November 24, according to a report by ANI. The higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination for Plus Two will be conducted from March 10 to 30, 2023.

ANI reported that the model examinations will be held from February 27 to March 3. The higher secondary practical examination will start on February 1 and the Vocational Higher Secondary practical examination will start on January 25, 2023, the department said. The evaluation will start on April 3 and the result will be declared before May 25, the official statement said.