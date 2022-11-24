A correspondent of a private school in Chennai has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing many girl students in the school. In this regard, students and their parents staged a protest on Wednesday, November 23. Following this, he was booked under the POSCO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, said a police officer from Avadi Commissionerate, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The man is absconding, the police said.

Further, police disclosed that the accused is identified as Vikram (name changed). He is the son of the previous school correspondent and he took over the role after his father retired. Giving more details about the incident, the police said Vikram allegedly sexually harassed many girl students of Class XII on the pretext of providing counselling. He would allegedly take them to a separate room claiming he would help them prepare for exams and would allegedly sexually harass them, the police added.

The girls first explained this to their parents, who then complained to the school management which was of no avail. Moreover, allegedly the management did not take any action against the correspondent even after the parents of the girl students complained about the incident.

Frustrated by this, parents and students staged a protest outside the school campus on Wednesday demanding the arrest of Vikram. Some of the students staged a sit-in protest. The police arrived at the scene and tried to pacify the students and parents.

Further, in the evening, a case was filed under the POCSO Act, after which, the protesters left. Special teams have been formed to nab Vikram, said sources.