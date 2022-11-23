Students of Nochad Higher Secondary School near Perambra, Kerala submitted a petition requesting to leave school early to watch Argentina's FIFA World Cup match yesterday, November 22. The petition was signed by Class VIII and Class IX students of the school. The students submitted the petition to the headmaster and finally, the school authorities decided to end the class on Tuesday, November 22 at 3.30 pm (the day of the match day), a little early, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



They arranged for the children to watch the game on the big screen along with local sports club members. In the letter, the students wrote that, "In the background of the World Cup, the Argentina v/s Saudi Arabia match is tomorrow at 3.30pm. We, who love Argentina, feel that watching this game is essential. For that, I request you to reduce the school working hours tomorrow to 3pm to watch the match." The petition was signed by around 100 students titled Argentina Fans HSS and it has gone viral on social media since Monday, November 21, as per the TNIE report.



"Many of us come to school from a distance of six and eight km. Argentina's world cup match would be over by the time we reach home after school hours. When we told our Social Science teacher, Irshad, that we are worried about not being able to watch the game, he suggested we write a petition to the headmaster. Then we went to every class and got the signatures of the students. Around 100 signatures were collected within two or three hours," said Abdul Nafih, a Class IX student. Seeing the enthusiasm of the children, the school was ready to make minor adjustments to watch the game.



"The school hours end at 3.45pm, but the students requested to leave at 3pm, which is not possible. Now 290 Argentina fans signed in the petition till Tuesday and already Portugal and Brazil fans started following the method. We can't allow such demands of all fans. But respecting the spirits of students, we ended the classes at 3.30pm on Tuesday and made arrangements with a local club in Velliyur near school to watch the game on the big screen," said Abdul Rahman, Headmaster, Nochad Higher Secondary School.