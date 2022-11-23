The Department of School Education in Karnataka issued a circular stating that all schools — government, aided and unaided — must celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by conducting a simultaneous reading of the Preamble on their campuses.



The circular issued on Monday, November 21, stated that, "The reading of the Preamble of the Constitution should be done at 11 am and everyone should follow the timing." The department also directed institutions to conduct various activities including quizzes, debates and essay-writing competitions on various aspects of the Constitution.



Constitution Day is observed to commemorate November 26, 1949, when the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India. "It has been suggested to organise the Know Your Constitution programme at the school level in government, aided and unaided schools of the state to create awareness about the principles," the circular added. Additionally, the Preamble and the Fundamental Duties of the Constitution must be placed at a prominent place on campus, it noted.