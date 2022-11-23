The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is all set to organise the STREE2020 Conference and Expo, starting from November 24, Thursday. The conference, which aims to celebrate women's contribution to science and entrepreneurship, will continue for three days.

According to the university statement, "The main focus is to encourage the dissemination of scientific innovations and outreach to women to achieve sustainable development. The conference's main objective is to promote women's contribution in various sectors of science and entrepreneurship through an exchange of ideas, presentation of technical achievements and discussion of future directions," as per a report by PTI.

The conference will be held at the varsity's convention centre. It will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh. Also, the valedictory session will be attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

STREE2020 is being organised jointly by the JNU and Shakti, a national movement for women under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit, according to the statement. The conference highlights include talks by three Padma Shri awardees and women leaders in various institutes from across the spectrum.



The open forum sessions will give an opportunity to young researchers and women participants to outreach and interact with many successful academicians and entrepreneurs, the university said. "It is an opportunity for the press to explore news and feature stories around issues of sustainability, development, gender and entrepreneurship," the statement added, as per PTI.