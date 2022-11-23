In the ongoing spot admission at Delhi University (DU) for undergraduate courses, more than 26,000 have applied for 14,000 vacant seats in the first round. A university official informed on Tuesday, November 22, that the results of the first round of seat allocation will be declared on Wednesday, November 23.

"We have received 26,221 applications for the first spot round of admission. The university will declare the first spot admission list on Wednesday. The candidates can accept the allocated seats between November 24 and 26. The last date for online payment of admission fees is November 27," the official said, as per PTI.



"Unlike regular CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) rounds, seats allocated in a spot admission round will be final. They will not be upgraded in any subsequent round of the spot admission system. The university will put out information about vacant seats under each programme and a candidate will be able to select only one," another official added.

DU's admission process began on September 12. "There are 70,000 seats in the university's undergraduate programmes," the DU official stated. Till now 59,401 students have been admitted through the regular rounds and more than 14,000 seats are still vacant, to be filled by the spot admission rounds.

November 22 was the last date to apply for the first round of spot selection. "The allocations will be done according to the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and category," the official informed, as per PTI.