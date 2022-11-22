A probe has been ordered after a video showed school students in Uttar Pradesh attending an online Satsang of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a rape and murder convict who is out on parole, according to a report by ANI. Officials have said that action will be taken accordingly.

The online Satsang was organised at Vishnu Vatika lawn in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on November 17 and the event was attended by a large number of people including 300 children in school uniform, the video showed, as per the report by ANI.

Soon after the matter came to light, a group of members from Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal reached the spot and protested against the organisers. On receiving information, a team of police from a nearby police station arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control, as per ANI. The police also detained the organisers for questioning.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Surendra Singh admitted that the issue had come to their notice and said that a probe has been ordered to identify the school that sent their students to the concerned event. "We have received a video in which school students are seen attending the event and the issue will be taken up with the district inspector of school (DIoS)," he said while adding that action will be taken accordingly.