The Supreme Court will hear pleas filed by Ukraine-returned Indian medical students seeking to continue their studies in India on November 29, as stated by LiveLaw in a tweet. The matter was placed today, November 22 before Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, as per the tweet.



Additional Solicitor General Aiswarya Bhati stated, "First to fourth year can't be accommodated in the Indian system, will disrupt the system... Your Lordships had directed us to file the data of students. It's there in the affidavit, para IV and VI," as per LiveLaw. To recall, a bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath had earlier asked ASG Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to file an affidavit specifying the details of the number of medical students who have been accommodated in third countries and how the scheme (academic mobility) was progressing, as stated in a report by PTI.



Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy however stated that, "We have not been served. None of the petitioners. Please share a copy with us and the Judges," as per LiveLaw. She added that, "These students were studying in Ukraine, they were caught there after the war. The GOI, we are signatory to the Geneva Convention. It protects victims of war. We get protected, even if we want to study elsewhere.. let them consider this aspect, this will help us. This is the first thing they should have done," as per LiveLaw.



Senior Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan, on the other hand said that, "Few matters have to be de-tagged because the issue is slightly different as it's about students unable to complete clinical training in China," as per LiveLaw. The bench has listed the matter for November 29.