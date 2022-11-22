The National Exit Test (NExT) will be held for granting licenses for practising medicine as medical practitioners from 2023 and will replace National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) as the common final year undergraduate medical examination, according to the response received for an RTI filed by a doctor.



The RTI was filed by Dr Raj Shekhar Yadav. The response by the National Medical Commission (NMC) stated that, "As per Section 15(1) of the NMC Act, 2019, NMC will organise a common final year undergraduate medical examination, to be known as the National Exit Test for granting licence for practicing medicine as medical practitioners and for enrolment in the State Medical Register or the National Medical Register, as the case may be." The screenshot of the reply was shared on Twitter as well.



It also stated that NExT will be implemented from 2023. "The modalities of NEXT will be clear once NExT regulations will be published by NMC," the response stated. The test was proposed by the NMC to replace the NEET PG and the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) as the single qualifying exam for PG doctors in India. According to sources who spoke to ANI, the exam is set to be scheduled in December 2023.