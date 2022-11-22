Teachers from 13 medical colleges, including the Government Gandhi Medical College in Madhya Pradesh, went on a strike against the state government's proposal of handing over medical colleges' responsibilities to administrative officers. The protest was held in Bhopal on Tuesday, November 22.



"The administrative officials do not understand the profession of doctors. So why will the administrative officers take decisions related to medical colleges? If arrangements have to be made, then only a doctor should be appointed," said State President of the Medical Teacher Doctors Association Dr Sunil Agarwal, as per a report by ANI.

The junior doctors have also extended their support to the medical college teachers. The protestors warned that if the proposal was passed in the cabinet, then the emergency services would also be stopped. "If the patients are troubled, then the government will be responsible for it. Besides, if the proposal is passed in the cabinet, emergency services will also be stopped," Dr Agrawal stated.

The state government was going to submit the proposal in Tuesday's cabinet in which the responsibility for the entire arrangements of the medical colleges would be handed over to the administrative officers. Thus, the teachers' strike came about, as per ANI.