As the world rolls along with football, the Ekalavya School in Kasaragod, Kerala too can't stop rolling with the ecstasy of football fever. By installing the cut outs of 11 football stars, the students of Ekalavya Sports School, Koottappunna, near Nileshwar too have joined the merry band of fans celebrating the global game, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The cut outs of 11 players including, Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbape, Robert Levandowski and Sadio Mane, installed in the FIFA Park of the school, was inaugurated by former Indian football Captain KV Dhanesh on Monday, November 21, as per the TNIE report. The sports school, instituted for the students of scheduled tribes, has started only this year. The school has provided big screen facilities for the students to watch the world cup football matches on television.



They have already attained the attention of the officials with their performances in state and national level competitions. The students have also provided a brief history of the world cups with the support of some pictures on a wall set up near the FIFA Park. They also have set up a board against the drug menace gripping society. The school functions under ST Development Department, Parappa. Madikkai Panchayat Vice-President Prakashan was the chief guest of the function.