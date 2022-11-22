The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional fee structures for colleges as part of Postgraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (PG NEET), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The fee structures for all Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in the state are listed on the KEA website: cetonline.karnataka. gov.in/kea/ The authority has also published the schedule for the offline mop-up rounds for PG medical and dental seat allotment, as per the TNIE report. PG medical seat allotment will take place at the KEA office between November 23 and 25. PG dental seat allotment will take place on November 25.



The last date for reporting to colleges for medical and dental candidates is November 26 and November 27, respectively. KEA has given details on when candidates can visit the authority for their seat allotments, based on their ranks and categories. These details are also available on the website.



AIQ Mop-up

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the Mop-Up Round Counselling on November 20. Candidates who wish to appear for the reporting can apply online through the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in. The reporting will continue till November 24.