Published: 22nd November 2022
Karnataka: PG NEET provisional fees structure released. Here are details
KEA has given details on when candidates can visit the authority for their seat allotments, based on their ranks and categories
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional fee structures for colleges as part of Postgraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (PG NEET), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.
The fee structures for all Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in the state are listed on the KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.
The last date for reporting to colleges for medical and dental candidates is November 26 and November 27, respectively. KEA has given details on when candidates can visit the authority for their seat allotments, based on their ranks and categories. These details are also available on the website.
AIQ Mop-up
Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the Mop-Up Round Counselling on November 20. Candidates who wish to appear for the reporting can apply online through the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in. The reporting will continue till November 24.