On Monday, November 21, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) opened the application process for the BEd, PhD and BSc entrance tests. Those who are interested can now fill out the application forms.

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in.

2. In the alerts section, click on the 'Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test - January 2023' link.

3. Login with username, password and given security code. If you are a new user, then register first and login.

4. Fill in the application with the required information.

5. Upload the required documents.

6. Pay the application fee and click on submit.

The last date to apply is December 20. Those interested can fill out the forms till then. Also, the fee for online application is Rs 1000, which is non-refundable. The weightage of the entrance test is 70 per cent and the remaining 30 per cent weightage is for the interview, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.