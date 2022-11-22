The DUET (Delhi University Entrance Test) 2022 results are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for Postgraduate (PG) and PhD course admissions at the University of Delhi.

Steps to check the result:

1. Visit the official website — https://nta.ac.in

2. Click on 'Display of Score Card for PG and Ph. D Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022' in the latest @NTA option

3. A notice will appear on your screen. Click on the link for results in the document

4. A new page will appear. Log in with your form number and date of birth

5. Click on submit

6. Results will appear on the screen

7. Download for future reference

It was from October 17 to 21, the DUET 2022 exam was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) method. The exam was held in 28 cities across India.

Delhi University offers a total of 76 master's programmes and this academic year, DU is conducting admissions on the basis of the CUET UG (Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate) exam. And PG admissions are conducted following the DUET method, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.