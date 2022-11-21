The NEET PG Mop-Round is in full swing, for both AIQ (All India Quota) as well as State Counselling for the academic session 2022-23. While some states are starting the registration for the Mop-Up Round Counselling today, November 21, the reporting for AIQ seats started yesterday, November 20.

Here's the latest news:

Registration begins in Rajasthan

The RUHS (Rajasthan University of Health Sciences) College of Medical Sciences has released the state's NEET PG Counselling schedule for the Mop-Up Round. The vacant seat matrix was released today, November 21. And candidates can check the schedule and seat matrix for both the Mop-Up and Stray Vacancy Rounds from the official website — rajneetug2022.in. The last date to register online and pay the application fee is November 22 at 5 pm.

Schedule for Karnataka released

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the State Mop-Up Round of NEET PG Medical and Dental seat allotment today on its website — kea.kar.nic.in. The eligible candidates can download their entry pass from the website by submitting the required documents today. Candidates who have not yet verified their documents can do so and then download their entry pass tomorrow, November 22. If any seats are available after the Mop-Up Round, they will be displayed on the KEA website on November 24.

Uttar Pradesh declares merit list

The Director General of Medical Education and Training released the merit list for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UP NEET) PG Mop-Up Round today, November 21. The list is meant for all PG courses including MS, MD, DNB and MDS courses. Candidates can check the list on the official website — upneet.gov.in. The choice allotment for the selected candidates will start from 4 pm on November 22 and continue till November 26.

The AIQ Mop-Up

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the Mop-Up Round Counselling yesterday, November 20. Candidates who wish to appear for the reporting can apply online through the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in. The reporting will continue till November 24.