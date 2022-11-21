The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 Round 2 seat allotment results will be out today. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has scheduled to announce the results at 4 pm. Candidates who have registered for Round 2 are directed to check the results, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

Important dates to note:

From November 22 to 24, candidates who have been given seats can exercise choice filling, followed by payment of fees for Choice 1 and Choice 2 and downloading of admission orders from November 23 to 25

Steps to check seat allotment result:

1. Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, select Karnataka CET 2022 link.

3. Login with credentials.

4. Results will appear. Download for future reference.

Additionally, according to the official notice, candidates are directed to visit the official website twice every day for the availability of seat updates. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of KEA.