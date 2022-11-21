The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results are out. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the results today, November 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results.

Steps to check results:

1. Visit the official website — icsi.edu

2. Select the option 'Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet' on the page

3. Login with the required credentials — roll number and date of birth.

4. Results will appear on your screen. Download for future reference.

The November session exams were conducted on November 12 and 14. Although the exam was scheduled to be held on November 12, due to technical issues, the exam was conducted on November 14. Candidates who secure 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate are declared as pass.

After the results are declared, those candidates who pass the test can register for the executive programme. CSEET is held four times a year — January, May, July and November.