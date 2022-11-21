To strengthen physical fitness among the students, the Andhra Pradesh government has changed the menu of Mid-Day Meal (MDM) which is supplied for government school children under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme. The new menu will come into force from today, November 21 onwards, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



Based on this newly designed menu, the students who were studying in government and aided-run schools will get better nutritious food than earlier, Kurnool district mid day meal scheme incharge Samuel Pal said, as per the TNIE report. The scheme supplies free lunch on working days for children who are studying in primary and upper primary classes in government and government-aided schools. Moreover, the students can avail quality and healthy food under this scheme. As many as 3,65,533 students from 2,854 schools across the erstwhile Kurnool district have been benefiting from this scheme. Nearly 7,300 workers including cooks and helpers were discharging their services to successfully implement this scheme.



Details about the menu

The government supplies Rs 6.13 and 100 grams of rice per student in primary schools and Rs 8.53 and 120 grams rice per student in upper primary schools. As per government norms, the mid day meals agencies should provide rice, vegetable curry, dal sambar, egg curry, chutney and so on and also provide at least three boiled eggs in a week additionally for egg curry to the beneficiary students. In view of the changing menu, the district Collector P Koteswara Rao directed officials concerned to serve tasty and quality food to the students that were provided under Jagananna Gorumudda without fail. He also personally observed mid day meals being served at various schools and had lunch along with children to test the food quality and taste, as per TNIE.



Old menu vs new menu under Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme

OLD MENU

Monday: White rice, dal sambar, egg curry, chikki

Tuesday: Puliohara, tomato dal, boiled egg

Wednesday: Vegetable rice, aloo kurma, boiled egg, chikki

Thursday: Kichidi, tomato chutney, boiled egg

Friday: White rice, asparagus, boiled egg, chikki

Saturday: White Rice, dal sambar, sweet pongal



NEW MENU

Monday: Hot pongal, boiled egg or vegetable pulao, egg curry, chikki

Tuesday: Pulihora, tomato chutney or boiled egg

Wednesday: Vegetable rice, aloo kurma, boiled egg, chikki

Thursday: Sambarbath, boiled egg

Friday: White rice, asparagus, boiled egg, chikki

Saturday: Leaf rice, dal sambar, sweet pongal