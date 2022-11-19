The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional result for the Mop-Up Round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2022. Registered candidates can check their result on the official website — mcc.nic.in.



"It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Mop-Up Round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, PG DNB courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to the MCC of DGHS up till 10 am on November 19, 2022, through email — mccresultquery@gmail.com — after which the provisional result will be treated as ‘Final’," the MCC said in a statement.



Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:



1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that says Provisional Result for Mop-Up Round of NEET PG Counselling 2022.

3. Log in with your credentials.

4. The result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save a copy for future use



Candidates have also been informed that the result is provisional in nature and subject to change. "The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," the MCC stated in the notice.

Additionally, candidates are advised to approach the allotted college only after declaration of the final result and after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.