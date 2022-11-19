The University of Madras in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, cancelled exams for second-year students on Friday, November 18, after they complained that they were given the Tamil question paper from the previous year's fourth semester. Students taking the Tamil language exam in their third semester reported that the questions confused them. One of the test takers claimed, "When we complained, the invigilators asked us to fill in our details and try and attempt the questions so as to secure passing marks." The university recognised the mistake and said that the individuals in charge would be held accountable for their actions, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The TNIE report also stated that Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy made reference to the mix-up and stated that the incident will be investigated and that steps will be taken to reschedule the third semester exam. Owing to a conflict with TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) Group I preliminary exams, the institution had postponed semester exams that were scheduled for Saturday, November 19. The revised exam dates will be announced later. According to Ponmudy, a committee would soon be created to implement the high court ruling invalidating the employment of instructors at Pachaiyappa's College.