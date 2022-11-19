The results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 will be announced by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. For the January 2023 session, INI CET 2023 was held on November 13 from 9 am to 12 pm. The candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official website — aiimsexam.ac.in.

The INI CET examination was conducted for admissions into various PG courses such as MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS in various INIs, such as AIIMS Delhi and all the new AIIMS, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum and so on.

To check your INI CET examination results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website — aiimsexam.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for the results.

3. Under the tab "academic courses", click the link for the results of the INI CET 2023.

4. Check for your registration number in the PDF file.

5. The PDF file can be downloaded for future reference.

The dates for seat distribution will be released soon. The candidates' preferences, ranks and the various participating institutes' and communities' reservation policies will all be taken into consideration during the allocation of seats (as applicable).

Online seat allocation will be used for postgraduate seats in participating institutes. After a two-round procedure of seat distribution, there is an open round. Before the open round, additional rounds may be held, if necessary.