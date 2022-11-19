The final first round of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) NEET counselling was released yesterday, November 18 by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The final merit list is now available on the official website aaccc.gov.in.

The provisional results of the Round 1 of the AACCC Undergraduate Counselling round 1 were released yesterday at 10 am. After the final results were declared, a provisional allotment letter from the AACCC-UG portal can be downloaded by the candidates and they can approach the allotted university for further admission process. The candidates can approach the allotted college or institute for the admission procedure from November 18 to 25, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Here are the steps to check the final merit list for the AYUSH NEET counselling:

1) Visit the official website: aaccc.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click the link that is available for UG Counselling

3) Click an option available for the final results

4) A PDF will be displayed. Check for your registration number

5)Take a print and save it for future references

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, New Delhi, conducts online counselling for the allocation of 15% All India Quota Seats for Undergraduate (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) and Postgraduate (MD/MS) programmes at government or government-aided Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathic Colleges, Central Universities/National Institutes and Deemed.