Up to 30 young people from remote and distant parts of the Chitrakonda block departed for Bengaluru on Thursday, November 17, for a week-long exposure trip organised by the Tribal Youth Exchange Program, which is run by the Border Security Force in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan. The teenagers will stay there from November 20 to November 26 in a bid to take part in various activities and interact with the Governor, members of the council of ministers, achievers, athletes, movie and television celebrities and other significant figures from the southern state of Karnataka.

The youth would also receive guidance and counselling regarding careers, particularly with regard to industrial training. According to BSF officials, the programme is intended to increase their level of expertise and give them better exposure on a larger stage, which will enable them in pursuing a promising future in the workplace.

In the presence of 2nd Battalion commandant Manoj Karki, deputy commandant Subhanjan Mohapatra and district youth officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra Harish Rupal, their journey was flagged off by BSF sector headquarters DIG Shailendra Kumar Sinha. The Tribal Youth Exchange Programme aims to give the tribal youth of 30 districts from 7 states the chance to travel to 10 different locations across the nation to gain a better understanding of the people's cultural ethos, languages and lifestyles, while also demonstrating the process of socio-economic and cultural development and the unity in diversity aspect of our national life.