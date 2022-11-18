Published: 18th November 2022
Another ragging case reported in Hyderabad, five IIIT Basara students booked for ragging juniors
PUC 2 students from RGUKT filed a complaint against seniors for ragging them in the hostel for the past three days
With the number of ragging cases coming to light in various educational institutes on the rise, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Telangana now is joining the list. Five students from RGUKT were booked by the Basara police yesterday, November 17, for reportedly ragging their juniors at the hostel, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
The police informed that the students of the Pre University Course 1 (PUC 1) have been ragging their juniors from PUC 2 on the campus for a while. According to sources, a dispute over ragging broke out between the seniors and juniors on Wednesday night and turned into a brawl. PUC-1 students complained to university officials on Thursday morning, claiming that senior students had been harassing them for the last three days.
It should be noted that both batches of students share a hostel. The Assistant Dean of Student Welfare conducted an investigation before submitting a complaint to the Basara police station, as reported by The New Indian Express.
Five PUC-2 students have been charged with violating sections 1, 2, and 3 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act as well as sections 323 (voluntarily inflicting pain) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Ragging incidents have become more prevalent throughout the State said Sub-Inspector (SI) U Mahesh. Images of a ragging incident in the state's capital, Hyderabad, went viral on social media. In another incident, an intermediate second-year student recently committed suicide after allegedly being abused for months, stated The New Indian Express report.