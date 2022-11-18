With the number of ragging cases coming to light in various educational institutes on the rise, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Telangana now is joining the list. Five students from RGUKT were booked by the Basara police yesterday, November 17, for reportedly ragging their juniors at the hostel, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The police informed that the students of the Pre University Course 1 (PUC 1) have been ragging their juniors from PUC 2 on the campus for a while. According to sources, a dispute over ragging broke out between the seniors and juniors on Wednesday night and turned into a brawl. PUC-1 students complained to university officials on Thursday morning, claiming that senior students had been harassing them for the last three days.