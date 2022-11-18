The government is making focused progress when it comes to Kerala's higher education market, said Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, Government of Kerala, R Bindu. She stated, during a meet-the-press event held at the Ernakulam Press Club, that the Kerala model was implemented to mark a new era in school education and that the state government aims to initiate a paradigm shift in the higher education sector. Bindu also stated that the goal is to transform higher education institutions into centres of excellence, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Minister added that the Vice-Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has petitioned the Supreme Court to appeal against its earlier decision regarding the matter. She claims that the state legislature is debating joining the petition. She also added that the state government is consulting with its attorney.

As for a statement made in the HC during the Priya Varghese case that digging up holes don't constitute a teaching experience, in a veiled reference to the activities of the National Service Scheme (NSS), the Minister said, “I have been involved with the NSS since my school days. Hence, I found the remark very hurtful. I am not criticising the court. But it should be noted that the NSS has been making a significant contribution towards the overall development of students. NSS activities doesn't just involve digging holes, it also includes cutting roads," as stated in The New Indian Express report.