The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the result for the first round of AYUSH National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) counselling for undergraduate admissions. Registered candidates can check their result on the official website — aaccc.gov.in.

“Provisional result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling is available in the AACCC-UG portal. Final results will be uploaded on the portal on November 18, 2022. Any discrepancy in the provisional result may be immediately informed to AACCC, M/o Ayush up to 10:00 AM of November 18, 2022 through email (counseling-ayush@gov.in),” the official notice read.

Registered candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

1. Visit the official website – aaccc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that says Final Result for Round 1 AACCC UG Counselling.

3. The result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save a copy for future use.

Candidates can download the provisional allotment letter from AACCC-UG portal and approach the allotted institute for admission procedure between November 18 to 25, according to the official schedule.