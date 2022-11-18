Darren Wagner, Senior Vice-President of Rowan University, a public institution in the United States of America, said that up to 80% of Indian international students come from the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He added that Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia are the most popular destinations for Indian students during a visit to the offices of Indo Global Studies of Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 17, at their office in SkyView, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Wagner discussed trends in the international education sector and how COVID-19 has had a significant impact on a dramatic shift in career preferences, particularly for Indian students, while he was interacting with the students and meeting company executives, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Overseas education has grown 80% and reached pre-COVID levels with 54% of international students taking STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programmes including Computer Science and Cyber Security courses. Currently, Canada and the USA are the biggest markets for overseas education in the world," he added.