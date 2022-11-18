Published: 18th November 2022
About 80% of Indian students studying in USA are from Telugu-speaking states Telangana, AP: Rowan University official
About 80% of Indian students are pursuing graduation and 20% are pursuing undergraduate in the US; Overseas education has grown after Covid 19's significant impact on career preferences
Darren Wagner, Senior Vice-President of Rowan University, a public institution in the United States of America, said that up to 80% of Indian international students come from the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He added that Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia are the most popular destinations for Indian students during a visit to the offices of Indo Global Studies of Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 17, at their office in SkyView, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Wagner discussed trends in the international education sector and how COVID-19 has had a significant impact on a dramatic shift in career preferences, particularly for Indian students, while he was interacting with the students and meeting company executives, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
"Overseas education has grown 80% and reached pre-COVID levels with 54% of international students taking STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programmes including Computer Science and Cyber Security courses. Currently, Canada and the USA are the biggest markets for overseas education in the world," he added.
He also observed that there is a significant growth in the number of Indian students as well. Each year, there has been an 18.9% increase in students from India, with 1,99,182 Indian students currently studying in the United States. Presently, 80% of Indian students are pursuing graduation and 20% are pursuing undergraduate. About 78% of the students will participate in STEM programmes. There are currently 1.6 million jobs available in the United States. We are in desperate need of nurses and teachers, and not many people want to work in those fields, according to Wagner, who added that Hyderabad is one of India's most important markets, particularly for students interested in studying in the United States as reported by The New Indian Express.