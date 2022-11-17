A judge at the Calcutta High Court today, November 17, said that if the teachers are being appointed in educational institutes through unfair means and are not being terminated, it is better to wind up the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), stated an IANS report. Justice Biswajit Basu made an observation while hearing a petition from the WBSSC to review an earlier order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who directed the immediate termination of teachers who were illegally appointed. The WBSSC argued that the teachers who have allegedly been appointed illegally have been in service for more than three years and there is no complaint of delinquency against them so far, stated the IANS report.



Mentioning that the teachers have been appointed illegally, Justice Basu asked the WBSSC to give them alternative positions and terminate their position as teachers. "If they continue as teachers, the future of the students will be impacted. They cannot continue as teachers. They can be provided with alternative appointments," he said. Sutanu Patra informed the court that since there is no connection between the WBSSC and the state government in the matter it is not possible to appoint these teachers in any other department.

Another hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, November 18.

On September 29, Justice Basu expressed solidarity with Justice Gangopadhyay's judgement and said, "I wish to be a part in Justice Gangopadhyay's battle against corruption. In the coming days, the students will raise questions about the qualification and credibility of their teachers. But the judicial system is determined to clean up the garbage of the society,” stated the IANS report A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation has been constituted by an order from Justice Gangopadhyay to probe the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in the state.