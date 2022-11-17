The seat allotment for the second round of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (UGCET) will be published on November 21, 2022. The UGCET is a State level Engineering entrance examination conducted by KRLMPCA (Karnataka Religious & Linguistic Minority Colleges Association) for admission to BE courses as reported by The New Indian Express.



The schedule for the second round of counselling was issued by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the UCGET seat allotment yesterday, November 16. The schedule that has been published for the second round of counselling has the seat matrix for choice 3, choice 4, forfeited and cancelled seats and newly added options as well. This seat matrix will be available on the official website from today, November 17, after 4 pm. After the seat matrix is published, candidates can reorder or modify their choices with the seats in case they want to upgrade to a better seat allotment process as a result of consequential vacancies. This option will be available for the candidates till November 19, 6 pm stated the TNIE report.

The second round of seat allotments will be published on November 21. After that is published, candidates can apply for their choices on their allotted seats from November 22, 10 am to November 24 end of the day. The choice 1 and choice 2 fees payment can be done by the candidates from November 23 to November 25. The last date for reporting to colleges by choice 1 candidates is November 26, 5.30 pm.