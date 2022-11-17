The case regarding the sudden cancellation of the Institute of National Importance-Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 was heard in the Supreme Court today, November 17. The petitioners, INI-CET aspirants, were upset that the counselling was stalled and demanded that AIIMS Delhi, which regulates the exam, resume the process.

One of the aspirants informed on the condition of anonymity that the matter was listed as the first item for hearing, and thus, was heard at about 10.45 am. "The bench noted the fact that about 450 seats were lying vacant across the Institutes of National Importance," she said. INI-CET is conducted for admission to these institutes.

As per the student, the counsel appearing on behalf of AIIMS Delhi countered that the seats would not be wasted and would be carried forward to the next session, and hence will be filled. "However, the bench observed that the students' merits cannot be carried forward," she told, and added, "In the end, the arguments came down to the September 16 order of the Supreme Court, due to which, the INI-CET Counselling was cancelled."

"Our case is being heard by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka. Since the September 16 order was also passed by a two-judge bench, Kaul and Oka sirs directed the court's Registry, with the CJI's permission, to refer the case back to the previous bench. Only after consulting them, a judgement would be passed," the aspirant stated.

She additionally informed that the students were hoping for the next hearing to happen soon. "It has been five months since INI-CET was conducted. It is high time that some solution is in place. The court has also considered the urgency in the matter," the student said.