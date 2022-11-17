The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, issued a notice yesterday, November 16. The notice stated that the Commissioner of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare and Mission Director of the National Health Mission in Hydebrad have together announced that an amount of Rs 69.52 crore will be sanctioned towards health kits for adolescents. The amount stationed will be utilised for the procurement and distribution of health kits to girl students studying in government education institutions from Class VIII to intermediate (second year).

This initiative for menstrual hygiene for girls under the adolescent health programme will provide health kits containing zipper bags, sanitary napkins (six packs), a water bottle and 12-pack sanitary napkins. For the first six months of this initiative in 2022-23, the kit will contain zipper bags, sanitary napkins (six packs), a water bottle and 11 lakh kits will be distributed to adolescent girls in government schools and colleges. In 2023-24, for 12 months, sanitary napkins (12 packs) will be distributed and over 22 lakh kits will be distributed in a period of 12 months, stated the notice.

The funding for this initiative will come from the funds in the National Health Mission and once the funds are received by the Commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, measures to implement this will be taken accordingly.