The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released a notice on November 16 stating that the data of the candidates who have joined through the All India Quota or State Quota has to be shared between MCC and state counselling authorities for Round 2 onwards. This notice was issued following the directions issued by the Supreme Court of India, stated the notice. The Supreme Court issued an order stating that all states and Union Territories should complete Round 2 Counselling for NEET PG 2022 by November 16, 6 pm, and the data should be submitted to the MCC the same day. The data will then be uploaded by the MCC.



The notice stated, “The data as received from various state counselling authorities is enclosed in Annexure-I, state-wise. The candidates who are joined through state counselling and have also participated in the Mop Up Round of All India Counselling being conducted by MCC of DGHS will be removed before seat processing of Mop Up Round which is likely to be conducted on 18th November 2022.”



The notice also informed that with the data received until now, 43 candidates have joined seats in Round 1 and Round 2 of the All India Counselling that was conducted by the MCC. The candidates who have already joined through All India Counselling cannot appear for the State Counselling unless they resign from the seat they procured. “Such candidates should either resign their seat joined through state counselling by 06:00 P.M of 17.11.2022 and ensure that their names are deleted from the list of candidates joined through respective state counselling authorities failing which their names would be removed from the All India Quota joined candidate’s data of MCC of DGHS and they will have no claim on their joined seat.” stated the notice.