Four government medical colleges in Haryana are still agog with protests over the state's bond policy. Tomorrow, November 18, the MBBS doctors from these colleges are planning to take their agitation to Panchkula unless the government listens to their demands or brings in a suitable resolution.

On November 15, Tuesday, the students of four colleges, Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak; Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Khanpur; Shaheed Hassan Khan Government Medical College, Mewat (SHKM) and Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal, gathered at PGIMS in a protest event called Aawahan. They had then given a 72-hour ultimatum to the state government to address their demands.

"On November 18 at 1 pm, the 72 hours will be completed. We will then proceed to Panchkula and protest there," said Hardik Bansal, a student from PGIMS. He added that since they do not know how long their protest in Panchkula will last, whether they will be stopped during their agitation or the government will listen to them, the students have planned to shut down the OPD services in their respective colleges until all the protesters have returned back to their respective cities.

Dr Shankul Dwivedi, a member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), informed that the students have already submitted their demands to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on November 15. Hardik added that the government has not yet responded to these demands.

Meanwhile, protests in PGIMS, as well as other colleges, are still continuing. Students at SHKM are continuing their hunger strike, while the students from four colleges at PGIMS have taken their protest outside the college to seven different public places in Rohtak, including Nekiram chowk, Delhi Bypass and D-Park, since 11 am today, November 17. "Mass campaigning has been hosted at prominent sites to make the general public aware of the bond policy, our demands and our protest," said a press release shared by PGIMS doctors.