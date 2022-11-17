Students nowadays are dependent on the internet for school projects and even for entertainment. The number of students who use the internet for several reasons has seen a significant increase in the past few years. Keeping this in mind, the city police in Bhubaneswar have advised schools in the city to set up cybersecurity clubs. This happened on Wednesday, November 17.

The police have suggested that every school should have a cyber security club that should consist of a member from their administration and a member from the computer department and three senior students including a girl, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The city police have stated that these cyber security clubs will act as a bridge between the police and students and a WhatsApp group is to be created by the police in which they will be the participants along with the members of the cyber security club. On the WhatsApp group, the police will share ideas with the cyber security clubs on organising awareness campaigns and programmes related to cyber security.

"The clubs will help to prevent cyberbullying among school students and also assist in curbing the instances of chats or photos/videos going viral on the media," said DCP Prateek Singh, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The police will also issue awareness posters with messages about cyber security that can be displayed on the school’s campus. Besides informing us about any cybercrime, the members of the clubs can also create awareness among the school staff, students and their family members, police said, stated the report.

Yesterday, November 16, over 100 representatives from different schools attended the programme organised by the city Police about the sensitisation programme on cyber crimes where the Commissioner of Police Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi and DCP Singh were present.

“According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there has been a rise in cyber crimes in Odisha. The state police registered 2,037 cyber crime cases in 2021 as compared to 1,931 in 2020 and 1,485 in 2019. The clubs will help to prevent cyberbullying among school students and also assist in curbing the instances of chats or photos/videos going viral on the media,” said Prateek Singh, Bhubaneswar DCP stated the report.