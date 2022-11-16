On November 15, a new medical college was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao virtually. Following this, the party workes burst crackers as a part of the event. In this process, a youth suffered 90 per cent burns due to the explosion of firecrackers, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The new medical college was at Sangareddy district and the victim is identified as Kishal alias Siddu. Along with him, two others suffered minor injuries. All this started when TRS leaders organised a bike rally and engaged an event manager from Hyderabad, Satish, to oversee the arrangements. He was also told to ensure the bursting of crackers, therefore, Satish came in a van filled with crackers, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Explaining what took place, Sangareddy circle inspector Sivashankar said the event manager and his men were moving ahead of the bike rally bursting crackers. When the rally reached the collectorate, a rocket fired by one of Satish's men landed on the van setting off a huge explosion.

Kushal, who was in the van, was engulfed in flames and jumped down from the vehicle. Although TRS workers tried to douse the fire their efforts proved futile. He was rushed to the government hospital in a 108 ambulance. Kushal, who suffered almost 90 per cent burns, was later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.