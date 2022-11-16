On November 16, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the schedule for NEET Super Speciality Counselling 2022. The counselling is scheduled to begin on November 22 and will end on December 18. Candidates are directed to check the official website for any queries.



Counselling schedule:

November 22: Registration for Round 1 Counselling and payment of fees

November 25: Choice filling begins

November 28: Registration for Round 1 counselling ends by 12 noon. Also, choice locking facility from 4 pm till 11.55 pm

November 29 and 30: Processing of seat allotment of Round 1

December 1: First seat allotment result

December 2 to 7: Reporting to colleges

December 9: Registration for Round 2 Counselling and payment

December 10: Choice filling

December 14: Registration for Round 2 counselling ends at 12 noon. Also, choice locking facility from 4 pm till 11.55 pm

December 15 and 16: Processing of seat allotment for Round 2

December 17: Seat allotment result

December 18 to 24: Reporting to colleges



It was on September 1 and 2, the NEET SS 2022 exams were conducted for different groups. On September 15, the results were announced. NEET SS is being held for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India.