On November 14, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued a notice regarding the deadline for choice filling and locking for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round. The choice filling and choice locking facility are available till 5 pm today, November 16.

The notice read, "In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022) , all states and union territories have to complete second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th Nov., 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data." Initially, the last date for the choice filling/locking was November 14.

Steps to choice fill/lock

1. Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in

2. Select the PG counselling option on the homepage

3. Login with the required details

4. Fill the choice and lock

Also, as per the notice issued by MCC on November 10, a few seats were added and removed from a few institutions. "The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institutes to remove/ add the following seats from the seat matrix of Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022."

The colleges mentioned in the notice are:

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh

Giridhar Eye Institute, Ernakulam

Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.