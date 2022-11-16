On Tuesday, November 15, the Madras High Court permitted the private school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district to reopen for Classes VI to XII, with adequate police security. On a petition filed by Latha Educational Trust, which runs the school, Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the orders, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The school has remained closed since violence broke out on its premises on July 17 after the death of a Class XII girl on July 13.

Recording the submissions of Additional Advocate General S Silambannan on the report of a committee which inspected the school to look into renovation work, the judge granted permission to reopen. Further orders would be passed after a month and he said a decision on allowing physical classes to the other classes would be taken after a month. Further, the school could avail security by approaching Kallakurichi SP, the advocate told the petitioner.

More development in Kallakurichi case

Moreover, on Monday, November 14, the court ordered the parents of the school student, who was found dead on the premises on July 13, to hand over her cell phone to the investigating agency. These orders were passed by Justice V Sivagnanam during the hearing of a petition filed by the girl’s father Ramalingam.

He said the cellphone conversations were required to ascertain the circumstances of the death. As the petitioner seeks a fair probe, he should hand over the cell phone to assist in the investigation, the judge ordered. The matter was posted on December 15.

Earlier, State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted two reports of the special investigation team (SIT) and the CB-CID in the court. He told the judge that despite an earlier order, the girl’s parents did not hand over the cell phone. Counsel for the petitioner Sankarasubbu asked why the authorities were insistent on the cell phone when they were able to investigate without it.