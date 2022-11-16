The Delhi University (DU) admission process has reached its third round of seat allocation and more than 9,000 students were reported to have accepted seats in this round. However, despite this, seats in several Science courses, especially in the South and off-campus colleges, have remained vacant.

The college principals attributed the vacancies to delays in the admission process. They also cited the fact that Science students had a wider choice and they could select Commerce courses as well. Nonetheless, since the seat allotment results were declared on November 13 (Sunday) and students can accept the seats till November 15 (Tuesday), the principals hope that some more seats would be filled by November 16, as per a report by PTI.

In the third round, 16,231 seats were allocated for UG programmes. By 7 pm on November 14, about 9,504 students accepted the college and courses allotted to them. Most of the seats were filled in Commerce and Arts departments at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College, with only one seat remaining vacant. However, vacancies in Science courses are still in the double digits.

Hem Chand Jain, Principal of DDU, said that the college had sanctioned seats 912 and 748 students confirmed their admission by paying the fees as of 3 pm on November 15. "Seats in the Commerce and Arts departments have been filled already. We are facing problems in filling seats in Science courses even in the third round. However, we are hopeful that the majority of seats will be filled in this round," he added.

At DDU, 14 seats are vacant in Botany, 10 in Computer Science, 14 in Electronics, 19 in Mathematics, 8 in Zoology, 12 in Life Sciences and 22 in Physics. Similarly, at the off-campus Rajdhani College, the maximum vacancies are in Sanskrit and Science courses, including Chemistry, Electronics and Physics. The college had allotted 1,192 seats, out of which only 900 were filled by the night of November 14, as per PTI.

"Seats in Science courses are still vacant. We are hopeful that it will be filled by the end of the third list and bring stability. Every year, the situation is the same. Science courses are always filled late. Science students have a lot of choices as they can take admission into many Commerce courses as well," said Rajdhani College Principal Rajesh Giri.

On the other hand, colleges in the North campus of the varsity, such as Miranda House, said they were not facing any vacancies. The college sanctioned 1,297 seats, out of which 1,375 students have already been admitted. "Majority of seats across courses have already been filled. Even the seats in Science courses are not vacant," said Principal B Nanda.

However, she acknowledges that seats in Science courses took time to fill this year because the admission process started late. "The Science students might have already taken admission into Engineering or Medical colleges. Our admission process started in September, which is late," Nanda added, as per PTI.